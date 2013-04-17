US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
MUMBAI, April 17 Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd said on Wednesday it has launched etanercept biosimilar in India under the brand name Etacept.
The drug, used to treat rheumatic disorders, is manufactured by China's Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical Co and would be sold by Cipla in India through a partnership, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.