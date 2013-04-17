MUMBAI, April 17 Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd said on Wednesday it has launched etanercept biosimilar in India under the brand name Etacept.

The drug, used to treat rheumatic disorders, is manufactured by China's Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical Co and would be sold by Cipla in India through a partnership, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)