BRIEF-India Grid Trust IPO bid/issue opens on May 17 and closes on May 19
* India grid trust says IPO bid/issue opens on May 17, 2017, closes on: May 19, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qVXH3C)
* USD/INR may rise towards 68-69 if the pair closes above 63 on Friday, Citi said in its report on technicals
* Pair may touch 69.60 in 6-7 weeks due to a "bullish break" in the market, Citi said
* Sell-off in Indian equities after large dollar inflows in last 12 months could lead to foreign money flowing out, which in turn could put additional pressure on the rupee
* Previous two bullish breaks in the rupee were followed by a 11 pct rally over 6 weeks and 11.25 pct over 7 weeks, according to Citi's technical call
* Indian shares showing signs of caution and a break below 8,025-8,270 for the NSE index could lead to losses of over 20 pct
* Rupee ended at 63.32/33, its lowest level since Jan. 6 on Thursday (Reuters Messaging: suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.net/abhishek.vishnoi.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)
