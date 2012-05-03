Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
Reuters Market Eye - Citigroup maintains an "aggressive" stance in its model portfolio for India, and keeps its target for the BSE Sensex at 18,400 points from current levels at around 17,200.
Citigroup says it retains "overweight" position on banks, autos and capital goods, though it tempers some of its views given strong performance year-to-date and "modest" outlook for interest rate cuts.
The bank turns positive on cement, citing improving demand-supply outlook and less competition from rising barriers to entry, among other factors.
It adds Ambuja Cements (ABUJ.NS), Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS), Havells India (HVEL.NS), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCEI.BO), United Phosphorus UNPO.NS and IPCA (IPCA.NS) to its model portfolio.
But the bank has dropped Cummins India (CUMM.NS) from its portfolio.
Citigroup's views contrast with more cautious recent reports from Deutsche, UBS and Nomura.
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.