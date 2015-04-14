* India's urban population to rise to 814 million by 2050
* Government eyes new, "smart" cities to cope with growth
* Cities will be better planned, have modern amenities
* Doubts over whether ambitious targets can be met
By Aditi Shah
GANDHINAGAR, India, April 15 India's push to
accommodate a booming urban population and attract investment
rests in large part with dozens of "smart" cities like the one
being built on the dusty banks of the Sabarmati river in western
India.
So far, it boasts modern underground infrastructure, two
office blocks and not much else.
The plan, however, is for a meticulously planned metropolis
complete with gleaming towers, drinking water on tap, automated
waste collection and a dedicated power supply - luxuries to many
Indians.
With an urban population set to rise by more than 400
million people to 814 million by 2050, India faces the kind of
mass urbanisation only seen before in China, and many of its
biggest cities are already bursting at the seams.
Ahead of his election last May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
promised 100 so-called smart cities by 2022 to help meet the
rush.
At a cost of about $1 trillion, according to estimates from
consultants KPMG, the plan is also crucial to Modi's ambition of
attracting investment while providing jobs for the million or
more Indians who join the workforce every month.
His grand scheme, still a nebulous concept involving quality
communications and infrastructure, is beginning to take shape
outside Gandhinagar, capital of the state of Gujarat, with the
first "smart" city the government hopes will provide a model for
India's urban future.
"Most (Indian) cities have not been planned in an integrated
way," said Jagan Shah, director of the National Institute of
Urban Affairs which is helping the government set guidelines for
the new developments.
Among the challenges to getting new cities built or existing
cities transformed is the lack of experts who can make such huge
projects work and attracting private finance.
"To get the private sector in, there is a lot of risk
mitigation that needs to happen because nobody wants a risky
proposition," he told Reuters, stressing the need for detailed
planning.
To build smart cities, India allocated 60 billion rupees
($962 million) in its annual federal budget for the financial
year starting April 1, even as it spent just a fraction of last
year's allocation of 70.6 billion rupees, said Shah.
OLD CITIES OR NEW?
Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), as the smart
city is called, will double up as a financial hub, with tax and
other breaks to lure banks, brokerages and other businesses.
Developed in partnership with IL&FS Engineering and
Construction, it aims to compete with India's own
financial capital of Mumbai as well as overseas rivals like
Dubai and Singapore.
Pressure on India's existing urban centres is already
intense, with cities like Mumbai gridlocked by traffic and
hampered by poor infrastructure and a lack of amenities like
parks and effective public transport.
Yet some experts believe that building new cities may not be
the answer to India's swelling urban population.
"To address India's urbanisation challenge we have to start
looking at our existing cities," said Shirish Sankhe, director
at consultant McKinsey and Company, India.
He added that new cities would be only a small part of the
solution relative to brownfield projects.
India has built planned cities in the past, including
Chandigarh, designed by French architect Le Corbusier, and
Gandhinagar itself. But the scale of its current push is
unprecedented.
A bird's eye view from atop one of the two office buildings
on the 886-acre GIFT site, a venture which began when Modi was
chief minister of Gujarat, shows little sign yet of the 9
billion rupees spent on the first phase.
But the sandy plain hides infrastructure including an
underground tunnel for utilities, a first in India.
WHAT MAKES A CITY "SMART"?
The government has yet to decide what exactly will make a
city "smart", but the programme is expected to include building
new centres as well as adapting existing ones.
A detailed definition with guidelines is due soon, said the
National Institute of Urban Affairs' Shah.
Existing cities like Dholera and Surat in Gujarat, and
Visakhapatnam in the east, have already begun work to transform
into smart cities with help from companies such as Microsoft
Corp, IBM Corp and Cisco Systems.
Beyond GIFT, greenfield projects are likely to face hurdles
including land acquisition rights and lengthy approval
processes, as well as finding the right location.
GIFT has the advantage of being flanked by a river on one
side and a national highway on the other, and also sits between
Gujarat's political capital of Gandhinagar and its business hub
of Ahmedabad, with a large international airport.
The key, experts say, is time.
"Physical masterplanning takes time. Complexity is built
into this. And my sense is it is probably going to take longer
than what most people think," said McKinsey's Sankhe.
($1 = 62.2200 Indian rupees)
