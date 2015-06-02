NEW DELHI, June 2 India's earth sciences
minister has blamed climate change for a heatwave that has
killed 2,500 people and for deficient monsoon rains, after the
government said on Tuesday the country was headed for its first
drought in six years.
"Let us not fool ourselves that there is no connection
between the unusual number of deaths from the ongoing heat wave
and the certainty of another failed monsoon," Harsh Vardhan
said. "It's not just an unusually hot summer, it is climate
change," he said.
The minister's comments affirm warnings from the U.N.
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that India will be hit
by frequent freak weather patterns if the planet warms.
The arrival of the June-September monsoon rains, on which
nearly half of the India's farmland depends, has already been
delayed by about five days, and Vardhan said there was no
certainty about when the rains would arrive.
India, the world's No. 3 emitter of greenhouse gases, is
under growing pressure to tackle its carbon emissions after the
world's top two emitters - China and the United States - last
year agreed to new limits starting in 2025.
But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he would not bow
to foreign pressure and instead focus on increasing the
country's use of renewable energy.
His ministerial colleagues have said that because India's
per-capita energy consumption is lower than Western countries,
its economy should not be unfairly shackled by commitments to
curb carbon when it needs to grow its economy to cut poverty.
The U.N. is hoping countries can agree a deal to slow global
warming at an upcoming climate summit in Paris in November.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)