MOHANPURA, India, May 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Lal
Singh was desperate.
The farmer from Mohanpura village in central India's Madhya
Pradesh state had seen unseasonably heavy rains and hailstorms
destroy crop after crop, while he fell deeper into debt.
Finally, last August, with no way to feed his family, Singh
felt he had only one choice: He sold his two sons to a shepherd
for a year of labour, in exchange for Rs 35,000 ($500).
"I was in no position to repay the debt and needed more
money to make ends meet and plant a further crop," Singh said in
an interview in Mohanpura.
He made the decision, he said, despite knowing "it was
illegal and they could be abused and forced to work in cruel
conditions."
Worsening crop failures, brought on by extreme weather, are
leading to increasing financial desperation in Madhya Pradesh -
and a rash of suicides and child trafficking, officials say.
FIVE CHILDREN RESCUED
According to Rajnish Shrivastava, the district collector of
Harda district, authorities rescued five children from forced
labour in April, all from Khargone and Harda districts.
Officials believe there could be many other cases of farmers
trading their children for money, he said.
"It is a matter of concern that farmers have been forced to
sell their kids to repay their debts," he said.
"We can't allow children to be abused and trafficked in this
way."
Eight months after being sold into labour, Singh's children
were among the five rescued, Shrivastava said. Sumit, 12, and
Amit, 11, fled from the shepherd and were taken to a local
shelter, according to officials.
Initially reluctant to return to their family for fear of
how their parents would react, the boys are now back home,
officials said.
"Our job was to look after the sheep and other animals,"
Amit told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "(The shepherd)
thrashed us over trivial issues. We were not given even two
meals a day. As things became intolerable we took courage and
fled."
Authorities have ordered an investigation, while the
shepherds who allegedly bought the five rescued children have
been charged with the unlawful confinement of children and are
awaiting trial, Shrivastava said.
According to Vishnu Jaiswal, director of the Harda branch of
children's charity Childline, officials from his charity and
from the government will visit the rescued children's families
from time to time to ensure they are being well looked after.
"Trading our children was wrong but we were forced to do
this just to stay alive," Sumit and Amit's mother, Manibai, said
in an interview. "Otherwise, like many other farmers, we too
would have been forced to commit suicide."
DEBT SUICIDES
India has seen an alarming rate of suicide among farmers, as
extreme weather continues to cause unprecedented crop losses in
many parts of the country.
According to state government figures, Madhya Pradesh state
was among the hardest hit this year, with over 570,000 hectares
(1.4 million acres) of rabi crops - wheat and other crops that
are sown in winter and harvested in spring - devastated by
unusually heavy rains and hailstorms.
Around 40 farmers committed suicide or died from
stress-related causes in Madhya Pradesh alone between February
and May 2015, state police and revenue officials said.
The situation is difficult in parts of other states as well,
including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Punjab, said Sachin Jain,
an activist with the Right to Food campaign, an informal network
of organisations working to ensure a right to food in India.
GOVERNMENT HELP?
"It is very serious," said Gauri Shankar Bisen, Minister of
Agriculture for Madhya Pradesh. "We are investigating the matter
and have directed district collectors to provide compensation to
farmers as soon as possible."
The governments of most Indian states affected by extreme
weather have announced relief packages for farmers. But
activists claim the process of delivering relief is taking too
long, with authorities still assessing the damage in some
regions.
Corruption in some areas means farmers see very little
financial aid, Jain said.
"The compensation amount is often far from enough for the
farmers to pay off their debts," said the activist.
"When farmers aren't able to get loans from banks, they're
forced to borrow from private moneylenders who charge interest
at exorbitant rates. They are painfully aware that they won't
get relief."
Bisen, from the Ministry of Agriculture, said the government
is working hard to ensure relief gets to farmers as quickly as
possible.
"We try our best to provide relief to the farmers at the
earliest. There are various formalities which have to be
completed. There were some allegations of corruption against
officials which have to be investigated," he said.
But activists say the government needs to get money to
farmers faster, or more cases of farmers selling children may
come to light.
"Farmers are in dire straits," said Jain. "That's why they
take such extreme steps."
