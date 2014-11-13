By Valerie Volcovici and Tommy Wilkes
| WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI
WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI Nov 13 After this week's
carbon deal between the United States and China, No. 3 emitter
India faces growing pressure to devise a clear strategy and step
out of China's shadow during pivotal global climate talks.
India has given no sign what kind of commitment it will make
to address climate change in a global agreement. Officials
previously stressed that India would likely opt to slow
emissions growth rather than set a peak year on the grounds it
is entitled to economic growth.
That position might no longer be tenable after China - often
India's ally in resisting specific pledges at talks to reach a
global accord - said this week its carbon emissions would peak
by no later than 2030.
President Barack Obama deepened U.S. cuts to 26 percent to
28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025, a goal it should be on
track to meet with proposed new rules on power plant emissions.
India's new Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has already set
renewable energy targets for the country, including using solar
energy to ensure full energy access by 2019, but analysts and
experts are expecting more definitive commitments.
The U.S.-China deal "frees up India to say what it believes
is an equitable stance ... now that China is saying what it
plans to do," said Alden Meyer, director of international policy
at the Union of Concerned Scientists.
While Modi's pledge to boost renewable energy is welcomed by
activists, New Delhi has stressed it will mine more thermal coal
to get power flowing to the third of its 1.2 billion people
still without electricity.
With the U.S.-China agreement widely viewed as a modest,
symbolic measure, India might take the opportunity to step out
of China's shadow during United Nations climate talks next month
in Lima, Peru.
Indian officials declined to comment on the U.S.-China deal.
Privately, they say Modi's new government is finalizing the
position it will take to Lima in December.
Earlier this month, Modi recast the almost defunct Prime
Minister's council on climate change, seeking to reinvigorate
the body ahead of a pivotal year for global talks.
OUT OF CHINA'S SHADOW
Indian delegates have long been ardent defenders of the
principle of "common but differentiated responsibility" - the
concept that the burden of emissions reductions and financial
assistance on climate change for poor countries belongs to
developed countries, who have a historical responsibility.
The concept has often hampered global climate negotiations,
especially as some developing countries became emerging
economies.
Jairam Ramesh, India's former environment minister and chief
negotiator, believes it is time to rethink that approach.
"Differentiation is essential but is this distinction made
in a completely different era over two decades back still
meaningful? Simply put, it is not," he wrote in an op-ed on
Thursday.
Some experts think India can now play a more prominent role
as a bridge between the United States and China and developing
countries.
"India will be doing a balancing act," said Krishnan
Pallassana, India director of NGO The Climate Group.
India will likely argue that its per capita emissions are
around 1.9 tonnes per person - dwarfed by China with around 7.2
tonnes per person and less than half the 5 tonnes world average.
This gives Delhi plenty of room to argue that its own
commitment should differ from China's as it continues to grow
its economy and justify its continued use of fossil fuels.
Local environmental groups say India's new climate strategy
needs to address its reliance on coal.
"Energy poverty is no longer a justification for coal
expansion," said Ashish Fernandes of Greenpeace India.
U.S. officials are now turning their attention to India to
ensure it helps secure a final UN climate treaty, which is to be
negotiated in Lima and then sealed in Paris in 2015.
John Holdren, Director of the White House Office of Science
and Technology Policy, will travel to India next week to meet
officials working on climate change, while former Environmental
Protection Agency Administrator Carol Browner was in Delhi this
week chairing the U.S. India Track II Dialogue on Climate Change
and Energy.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici in Washington and Tommy Wilkes
in New Delhi; editing by Jonathan Leff)