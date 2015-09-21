NEW DELHI, Sept 21 Only an "Indian lifestyle"
free of the extravagant habits of the West can save the world
from the worst of climate change, India's environment minister
said on Monday, as the world's third largest emitter prepared
for U.N. talks on global warming.
Prakash Javadekar said his country would emit more
greenhouse gases as it grows to beat poverty but that India
would keep its peak per capita emissions below that of the U.S.
and China thanks to a more sustainable way of life.
"The world ultimately should debate about lifestyle issues,
because this planet will not be sufficient for sustaining the
extravagant lifestyle. Indian lifestyle is a sustainable way of
life. It's not born out of poverty, it's out of values we
cherish," he told Reuters in an interview.
He did not elaborate on what an Indian lifestyle constituted
but Javadekar has previously talked about Indians' abhorrence of
wasteful consumption and said even those who have disposable
incomes tend to live simpler lives than those in the developed
world.
Close to 200 countries will meet in Paris in December and
try to hammer out a deal to slow man-made climate change by
agreeing to keep temperatures below a ceiling of 2 degrees
Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
India, which is expected to release its pledges for Paris
later this month, is one of the few large economies not to
commit to a "peak year" for its carbon emissions.
DISTANT PEAK
Javadekar said India's peak would be a "distant" one because
the country needed to fight poverty and give the more than 300
million Indians still living without power access to energy.
Instead, at Paris, India will commit to reducing emissions
produced per unit of economic growth if the developed world can
provide more technology and finance to combat global warming,
Javadekar said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously said the world
should look to traditional methods, like switching off street
lights on full-moon nights.
Last year he told the United Nations India's Hindu and
ascetic traditions might provide the answers to climate change.
Modi's government has made much of its push into renewable
energy but India is also increasing coal production. The use of
cars, air conditioning and air travel is expanding rapidly.
Environmentalists fear India will follow the same path in
emissions growth as other countries when they industrialised
quickly.
India, an influential voice in climate talks that often
speaks on behalf of the developing world, is sticking to its
long-held position that developed countries must do the most to
tackle man-made climate change because they caused it.
India currently emits two tonnes of carbon dioxide per
capita, less than the world average of five. China, committed to
cut its emissions before 2030, will be producing 14 tonnes per
capita within 20 years, Javadekar said.
The French envoy for the Paris summit warned earlier this
month that the meeting could end in failure if those countries
most at risk were not reassured by the promises of developed
countries.
