NEW DELHI Dec 5 The world must accept that
India's per capita carbon emissions will need to rise rapidly if
it is to eliminate poverty, the environment minister said on
Friday, as delegates meet in Lima for key U.N. climate change
talks.
India, the world's third largest carbon emitter, is under
growing pressure to set out a strategy to address climate change
after the United States and China agreed a deal last month under
which Beijing said its emissions would peak by 2030.
India has long defended the principle of "common but
differentiated responsibility" - the concept that the burden of
emissions reductions and financial assistance to tackle climate
change belongs to developed countries.
"They (China and the U.S.) have accepted the differentiated
responsibility and the need for time to be given for growth and
China is four times ahead of us. So you calculate," Environment
Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters in Delhi.
India's emissions are around 1.9 tonnes per person - less
than China, which emits around 7.2 tonnes per person and the 5
tonnes world average - but with a population of 1.2 billion
people it is the third largest emitter and heavily reliant on
thermal coal for its energy needs.
Javadekar said the current U.N. talks in Lima, where
delegates from about 190 nations are meeting during Dec. 1-12 to
work towards a U.N. climate treaty in 2015, were not the place
to announce when India's emissions might peak.
"We need to grow. Our emissions will grow ... Our growth
cannot be compromised. Poverty must be eliminated immediately,"
he said.
