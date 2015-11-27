SOHLIYA, India, Nov 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
S trawberries are a treat for many, but they are increasingly
leaving a sour taste in the mouths of growers in Meghalaya, in
India's northeast.
The state, with just under 3 million people, is the third
largest producer of strawberries in India, its government says.
On average, about 500 metric tonnes of the fragile fruit is
grown each year on 1,500 hectares (3,700 acres) of land.
The berries were introduced in the late 1990s by a few
farmers and enthusiastically adopted by others, who saw their
farm profits soar, growers say. One described growing the
high-value crop as like winning the lottery.
But today the fruits of that windfall - new homes,
televisions and big bank savings balances - are under threat,
like the crop itself, as weather conditions shift.
Increasingly erratic rainfall has led to the spread of
fungal diseases in the berries, and much hotter temperatures
have cut into production over the last three years, farmers say.
The changes, linked to climate shifts, have led farmers to
consider giving up their once-favourite crop, or trying to move
to locations more favourable for growing the fruit.
"In the last few years, the temperature has crossed 30
degrees Celsius, and this is creating a lot of problems for the
strawberry growers here," said Ostander Lyngkhoi, a pioneering
strawberry farmer and the head of Sohliya village, one of the
hubs of strawberry cultivation.
His four-acre patch had previously earned him enough money
to build a house for his family, buy a vehicle and save the
equivalent of more than $3,000, he said.
LOST INVESTMENT?
The weather changes also threaten years of efforts to build
a thriving strawberry production and marketing system in the
region, with the help of the Indian Institute of
Entrepreneurship (IIE).
Until the weather changed, "it worked really well. The
strawberries were sent to different parts of the country and
were even exported to Bangladesh," said Hemanta Rabha, an IIE
official.
The IIE and growers also financed the building of a
high-tech nursery for strawberry seedlings in in 2012, at a cost
of around 1.5 million Indian rupees ($23,000).
With shifting weather patterns, including early heavy rains
and some hail, the established system of planting in September
and harvesting around April is leading to growing crop damage,
Rabha said.
"The weather has become erratic and in the last few years we
have almost continuously had pre-monsoon showers," said Samgar
Sangma, of the Meghalaya-based Centre for Environment Protection
and Rural Development.
Strawberry production has fallen sharply over the past three
years. Last year Meghalaya produced under 200 tonnes, less than
half the annual average for the state, officials said.
After suffering three years of losses, "I am worried about
the future," admitted Lyngkhoi.
INSURANCE, MIGRATION COULD HELP
Growers do not have access to crop insurance, according to
Sangma, and so do not receive any compensation for the damages.
The state government says it plans to introduce policies against
crop failures soon.
Rabha said some farmers have already started to move their
crops to cooler areas. But "migrating to a new place will be
very expensive," warned Aslia Marak, one grower from Darechikgre
village, in the West Garo Hills district.
The harsher weather also has hit production of strawberry
plants at the Sohliya nursery, forcing many growers to import
plants from California. However, a large number of those have
been damaged by heat, farmers said.
The growers are exploring moving the local nursery to a
cooler area at Kynshi, nearly 100 kilometres (63 miles) away,
Lynghoi said.
Meanwhile Veerendra Verma, a scientist at the Indian Council
for Agriculture Research, advises growers to plant earlier in
the season to avoid high temperatures at the time the strawberry
plants flower.
"There are newer varieties of strawberry which are tolerant
to wider climatic conditions and there could be tested for
cultivation here," he said.
