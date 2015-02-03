NEW DELHI, Feb 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Water
scarcity could lead to conflict between communities and nations
as the world is still not fully aware of the water crisis many
countries face as a result of climate change, the head of the
U.N. panel of climate scientists warned on Tuesday.
The latest report from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on
Climate Change (IPCC) predicts a rise in global temperature of
between 0.3 and 4.8 degrees Celsius (0.5 to 8.6 Fahrenheit) by
the late 21st century.
Countries such as India are likely to be hit hard by global
warming, which will bring more freak weather such as droughts
that will lead to serious water shortages and affect
agricultural output and food security.
"Unfortunately, the world has not really woken up to the
reality of what we are going to face in terms of the crises as
far as water is concerned," IPCC Chair Rajendra Pachauri told
participants at a conference on water security.
"If you look at agricultural products, if you look at animal
protein - the demand for which is growing - that's highly water
intensive. At the same time, on the supply side, there are going
to be several constraints. Firstly because there are going to be
profound changes in the water cycle due to climate change."
Development experts around the world have become
increasingly concerned about water security in recent years.
More frequent floods and droughts caused by climate change,
pollution of rivers and lakes, urbanisation, over-extraction of
ground water and expanding populations mean that many nations
such as India face serious water shortages.
In addition, the demand for more power by countries like
India to fuel their economic growth has resulted in a need to
harness more water for hydropower dams and nuclear plants.
The dry months of June and July, during which there are
frequent power cuts and water shortages, offer a snapshot of the
pending water crisis in India.
Hospitals in New Delhi cancelled surgery at one point in
2013 because they had no water to sterilise instruments, clean
operating theatres or for staff to wash their hands. Upmarket
shopping malls selling luxury brands were forced to switch off
air conditioners and shut toilets.
Pachauri said it was necessary to bring in technology to
help harness water more efficiently, particularly in agriculture
where there is a lot of wastage.
"Naturally, this (water crisis) is also going to lead to
tensions - probably some conflict between riparian groups and
riparian states," he said.
India, as both an upper and lower riparian nation, finds
itself at the centre of water disputes with its eastern and
western downstream neighbours - Bangladesh and Pakistan - which
accuse New Delhi of monopolising water flows.
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla; Editing by Tim Pearce)