MUMBAI, Sept 3 * RBI says receives 207 bids for 557.15 billion rupees at 48-day cash managment bill auction * RBI says accepts 48 bids for 110 billion rupees at 48-day cash managment bill auction * RBI says partial allotment of 35 percent on 53.13 bids at 48-day cash managment bill auction * RBI says weighted average price 98.52 rupees at 48-day cash managment bill auction * RBI says gets no non-competitive bids at 48-day cash managment bill auction * For more details of the auction, see: (Editing by Sunil Nair)