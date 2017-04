* India cbank receives 203 bids for 320.03 bln rupees at 34-day cash management bills sale * RBI accepts 121 bids for 110 bln rupees at 34-day cash management bills sale * RBI says partial allotment of 29.44 pct on 47 bids at 34-day cash management bills sale * RBI says weighted average price at 98.91 rupees at 34-day cash management bills sale * RBI gets no non-competitive bids at 34-day cash management bills sale