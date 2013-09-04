MUMBAI, Sept 4 India will sell 80 billion rupees ($1.18 billion) of 38-day government cash management bills on Sept. 5, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Wednesday.

The sales are part of weekly short-term bills announced by the central bank last month to drain cash. ($1 = 67.9700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)