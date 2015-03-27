By Suchitra Mohanty
NEW DELHI, March 27 An Indian court on Friday
said there was "absolutely no evidence" of collusion in the low
winning bids for three of the 33 coal mines put up for auction
by the government over the past two months.
The government earlier rejected four winning bids -- three
from Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and one from aluminium
maker BALCO -- after examining nine blocks whose unexpectedly
low bids prompted the designation "outliers".
The court was hearing the case after Jindal Steel and BALCO,
majority owned by mining major Vedanta Group Plc,
appealed against the government's decision.
In an interim order on Friday, the Delhi High Court observed
that all bidders appeared to have acted as per business
interests and there were no irrational decisions.
"Why does the government not name and shame all those
involved in cartelisation?" a division bench comprising judges
Baddar Durrez Ahmed and Sanjiv Sachdeva asked.
The government, represented by P.S. Narsimhan, said it was
not alleging cartel activity by any party but was looking into
the matter.
The court also appointed state-run Coal India as
custodian for the Gare Palma 4/1, 4/2 and 4/3 mines in
Chhattisgarh state until a final decision is reached. The next
hearing is scheduled for April 13.
The court hearing on the fourth block, for which Jindal
Steel submitted the winning bid, is scheduled for later this
month.
