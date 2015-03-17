(Adds Jindal Steel statement)
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, March 17 India's coal ministry said
it will decide this week the fate of nine winning mine bids it
is re-examining to rule out any price discrepancies, despite
criticism that its move to reopen some of the tenders will hurt
business sentiment.
The government, which last month started auctioning off coal
mine sites after a court said a previous method of awarding
concessions was illegal, is re-examining "outlier" bids for the
33 mines auctioned so far, Coal Secretary Anil Swarup said.
The winning bids for the nine mines were the highest in
their individual auctions, but were considered low when compared
with the winning bids for other similar blocks.
"We are not even looking at somebody doing wrong," Swarup
told Reuters on Tuesday. "We are looking at whether the price
that was quoted is good enough for the government or not, and
whether we could get a better price."
Swarup said if any discrepancy is found, the mines may be
re-auctioned, given to states or handed over to government-owned
Coal India Ltd.
This has left some companies, including Jindal Steel and
Power Ltd, uncertain as to the status of what had
appeared to be winning bids in the auctions.
Shares of Jindal Steel, controlled by billionaire Naveen
Jindal and which had placed the highest bids for two of the
blocks under question, fell as much as 18 percent to a month-low
on speculation it would not be awarded the mines.
Jindal Steel had offered to pay 108 rupees ($2) per tonne in
the auction for two adjoining blocks it had held previously, the
lowest winning bid among the first few blocks meant for the
power sector. Bids are typically based on estimated tonnage in
the mines and quality of coal available.
Bids on other blocks in the power sector had ranged as high
as 1,100 rupees per tonne.
A Jindal Steel official said the company had not received
any communication from the government regarding the
re-examination of the blocks won by its unit Jindal Power.
"JSPL (Jindal Steel) believes that the government will
respect the outcome of these successfully conducted auctions,"
the official said in an emailed statement.
"It's a flawed argument to say that blocks may not be given
because the bids are too low," said Niladri Bhattacharjee,
director of infrastructure, government and energy at KPMG
Advisory Services.
"There is no question of too low or too high once they have
already decided the reserve price (of 100 rupees per tonne)," he
said.
Others have said that reassessing the auctions after the
posting of the highest bids sends the wrong signal to the
market.
Swarup, however, said the government has the right to
examine bids by comparing the value for mines that have a
similar quality and quantity of coal.
"You can't take away the right of the government to examine
an outlier. If we don't do that, there will be questions," he
said.
(Editing by David Evans)