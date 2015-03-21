(Updates with company statement)
NEW DELHI, March 21 India has rejected winning
bids for four of 33 coal mines put up for auction in the past
two months, the top civil servant in the country's coal ministry
said on Saturday, in a decision that will most hurt Jindal Steel
and Power Ltd.
The ministry had examined nine blocks whose surprise low
bids prompted the designation "outliers". But bids for five of
those mines were accepted, Coal Secretary Anil Swarup said in a
Twitter post early on Saturday.
Although the winning bids for the nine mines were the
highest in their individual auctions, they were low by
comparison with the winning bids for other similar blocks.
Jindal Steel, controlled by former lawmaker Naveen Jindal
and one of the biggest beneficiaries of the previous method of
mine allocation that a court ruled illegal, has now become the
biggest loser with three of its bids rejected.
"We are puzzled with the decision and would make our best
efforts to engage in a dialogue with the coal ministry and
government authorities to present the facts," a spokesman for
Jindal Steel said in an emailed statement.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, from the same Congress
party as Jindal, has been asked to appear before a court in
connection with an alleged coal scam.
Aluminium maker BALCO, majority owned by mining major
Vedanta Ltd, is the other company whose bid was
cancelled, according to a list in Swarup's message.
Officials of BALCO could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Jindal Steel had offered to pay 108 rupees ($2) per tonne in
the auction for Gare Palma 4/2 and 4/3, two adjoining blocks it
had held previously.
That was the lowest winning bid among the first few blocks
meant for the power sector. Bids are typically based on
estimated tonnage in the mines and quality of coal available.
Bids on other blocks in the power sector had ranged as high
as 1,100 rupees per tonne.
But Jindal Steel and industry consultants have said it was
wrong to cancel winning bids after a base price of 100 rupees
per tonne was set.
Others have said reassessing the auctions after the posting
of the highest bids sends the wrong signal to the market ahead
of more auctions.
The government is looking to sell off more than 200 coal
mines and parliament passed a bill on Friday to keep the process
going. The measure replaces an executive decree reissued in
December after it was issued in October.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Additional reporting by Aman
Shah; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Mark Pottre)