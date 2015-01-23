By Ben Hirschler
| DAVOS, Switzerland
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 India expects to hold
auctions for private firms to mine and sell coal in the near
future, the country's coal and power minister Piyush Goyal said
but first wants to deal with mines that are directly linked to
plants that use the fuel.
To boost output and cut imports, Prime Minister Narendra
Modi passed an executive decree in December to open up India's
nationalised coal industry. Bids have been invited from firms
that use coal for their own power, steel or cement plants.
"Once my actual user requirements are broadly met, I'm
hoping to start opening up to private miners," Goyal told
Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"I've not applied my mind entirely to it, but I don't know
whether the entire process for all the actual users could be
done within this year. But somewhere in the near future I do see
that happening."
Indian conglomerates such as the Adani Group,
controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, and GVK are likely to
bid for commercial coal blocks to cash in on fast-rising demand
from the power industry.
Goyal also said the decks were clear for a 10 percent sale
of the government's stake in Coal India Ltd, which
could help raise about $4 billion towards meeting the asset sale
target of $10 billion for the fiscal year to March-end.
"If the timing is right and it is in the interests of the
government and the people of India that it should be this year,
we'll do it," Goyal said at the "Make in India" lounge set up to
attract investment to Asia's third largest economy.
"But I'm not privy to timing exactly as we speak."
In a major victory for Modi, Coal India workers unions
earlier this month called off a five-day strike on its second
day.
The five powerful unions of the world's largest coal company
were opposed Modi's move to sell a stake and open up the
industry, but cancelled the strike after Goyal assured them a
committee would be formed to address their concerns.
(Writing by Krishna N. Das, editing by David Evans)