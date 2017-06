NEW DELHI, Sept 25 India's domestic coal demand is expected to be 1,000 million tonnes by 2017, a top government adviser said on Tuesday.

Domestic coal supplies are likely to be at 750 million tonnes by 2017, said I.A. Khan, the energy adviser to the Planning Commission.

India has the world's fifth-largest coal reserves and produces the most after China and the United States.

India's coal demand is seen at around 772 million tonnes against an expected supply of about 580 million tonnes in the financial year to March 2013. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Writing by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)