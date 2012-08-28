* BJP has paralysed parliamentary business
* Singh's government on defensive over coal deals
* Gandhi intervenes with eye on elections
By Satarupa Bhattacharjya
NEW DELHI, Aug 28 Ruling Congress Party leader
Sonia Gandhi accused the main opposition party on Tuesday of
holding India to ransom in a stand-off over coal deals that has
paralysed parliament.
Gandhi's rare public utterance marked a deepening of tensions
between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has
disrupted parliamentary work for more than a week with demands
for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to quit over the dispute.
Singh's government has been on the defensive since Aug. 17,
when the state auditor queried coal mining concessions awarded
to power and steel companies without competitive bidding,
potentially losing the treasury billions of dollars in revenue.
Singh has denied his government did anything wrong.
Weighing in directly, Gandhi told Congress lawmakers that
parliament was being "held to ransom by blackmail, which has
become the political bread and butter of the BJP".
The BJP was acting with "wanton irresponsibility", said
Gandhi, often described as India's most powerful politician.
Chanting BJP lawmakers again prevented any parliamentary
business from being done. "Full-blown coal war", said a headline
on the CNN-IBN cable news channel. "The great political crisis,"
said another on the Times Now channel.
Investors had hoped that the monsoon session of parliament,
which ends on Sept. 7, would produce much-needed reforms to help
get India's economy back on track. Measures to overhaul the
banking, pension and insurance sectors are among 31 pending
bills. At this point, action on any of them seems unlikely.
Singh has offered to debate the so-called "coal-gate" affair
in parliament. BJP lawmakers shouted him down when he attempted
to rebut the accusations in the assembly on Monday.
So far the BJP has shown little interest in any debate as it
seeks to focus attention on an issue that could damage a
government already tainted by corruption scandals. Congress and
the BJP will contest state elections this year and next, as well
as national elections in 2014.
Gandhi's attack on the BJP seemed aimed at rallying her
party before the elections. Congress has struggled to find a way
to counter the BJP's dramatic efforts to paralyse parliament.
"Let us stand up and fight, fight with a sense of purpose
and fight aggressively," she told lawmakers. The 65-year-old
Italian-born Gandhi was recently called the world's sixth-most
powerful woman by Forbes magazine.
Gandhi, who wields enormous influence over government
decision-making, makes few public appearances unless elections
are in the offing. She is rumoured to have recovered from an
undisclosed illness that has fuelled much media speculation.
(Editing by Ross Colvin and Alistair Lyon)