NEW DELHI, March 13 India's draft bill on coal regulator is ready and will be presented to the cabinet soon, its coal secretary Alok Perti said on Tuesday.

"A coal regulator is important. It will certainly add to improving situation," said Perti. (Reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee and Ratnajyoti Dutta; writing by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)