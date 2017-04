NEW DELHI, April 17 Indian power utilities may import about 50 million tonnes of coal in 2013/14, compared with about 32 million tonnes of overseas purchases in the previous fiscal year, Power Secretary P. Uma Shankar said on Wednesday.

Coal fuels more than half of India's power and the country is the fourth-biggest importer of the fuel as capacity additions in the power sector have outpaced domestic coal output growth.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)