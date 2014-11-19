(Corrects source in headline to secretary)

NEW DELHI Nov 19 The Indian government does not expect power tariffs to rise after it auctions more than 200 coal blocks, Coal Secretary Anil Swarup told reporters on Wednesday.

India is auctioning the coal blocks after the country's Supreme Court scrapped licences in September that it said were illegal. (Reporting by Krishna N Das; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Malini Menon)