NEW DELHI, April 13 India aims to auction coal blocks for commercial mining by end- December, coal secretary Susheel Kumar told television channel ET NOW on Thursday.

The country is the world's third-biggest producer and importer of the fuel, and with coal accounting for about 70 percent of India's power generation, the government wants to boost domestic output to cut imports. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)