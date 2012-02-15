Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
MUMBAI Feb 15 The Indian government has initiated clearance of coal supplies to private-sector power producers, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's office said via social networking site Twitter.
State-run Coal India will sign long-term supply agreements for this, it said.
Singh last month pledged to help alleviate chronic power shortages after a meeting with executives from the power sector. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.