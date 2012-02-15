MUMBAI Feb 15 The Indian government has initiated clearance of coal supplies to private-sector power producers, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's office said via social networking site Twitter.

State-run Coal India will sign long-term supply agreements for this, it said.

Singh last month pledged to help alleviate chronic power shortages after a meeting with executives from the power sector. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)