Locals carry coal from an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

NEW DELHI The government does not expect power tariffs to rise after it auctions more than 200 coal blocks, Coal Secretary Anil Swarup told reporters on Wednesday.

India is auctioning the coal blocks after the country's Supreme Court scrapped licences in September that it said were illegal.

