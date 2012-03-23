(Repeats story issued late on Thursday)
By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, March 22 India lost up to $211
billion in revenue by selling coalfields too cheaply, a
government auditor's draft report said, sparking a furore in
parliament on Thursday that added to pressure on the prime
minister after months of scandals and policy missteps.
The prime minister's office called the estimated loss
"exceedingly misleading," after the report - leaked from the
federal auditor and published in the Times of India - prompted
lawmakers to demand an explanation and rattled investors.
The auditor later backed away from the loss calculation and
said its thinking had changed.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who oversaw the coal ministry
during some of the period covered by the report, made no comment
during his appearance in parliament on Thursday.
Singh has lurched from crisis to crisis since massive graft
in the sale of telecoms spectrum surfaced two years ago,
culminating in the quashing of licenses. The telecoms sale may
have cost the government up to $36 billion.
The uncertainty over the coal contracts will add to
investors' confusion about doing business in one of the world's
fastest-growing economies.
The leaked draft from the Comptroller and Auditor General's
(CAG) office criticised the allocation of 155 coalfields to
about 100 private and some state-run firms between 2004 and
2009, questioning why they were not auctioned off to the highest
bidder.
"This is the mother of all scams," said Venkaiah Naidu, a
senior leader in the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, which
forced parliament to briefly adjourn over the report. "The prime
minister should reply," he said.
However, while the published excerpts criticised the
government's methods, they stopped short of direct accusations
of graft.
The firms mentioned include a subsidiary of the world's
largest steel maker, ArcelorMittal, whose shares were
trading down 3.2 percent in Amsterdam.
The draft said the policy undervalued the coal by at least
10.7 trillion rupees, or $211 billion at today's exchange rate.
But in a letter to the prime minister on Thursday, the
auditor described the low-priced sales as an "unintended
benefit" to companies that did not mean an equivalent loss to
the exchequer.
"The leak of the initial draft causes great embarrassment as
the Audit Report is still under preparation. Such leakage causes
very deep anguish," the auditor said.
The letter was quickly tweeted by the prime minister's
office in an apparent attempt to prevent a repeat of the
telecoms crisis that last year sparked huge street protests and
landed a minister and several company executives in jail.
Voters punished the ruling Congress party in regional
elections last month. Last week, a coalition partner forced the
railways minister to resign and on Thursday the government
rolled back a plan to raise train fares - the latest humiliating
U-turn in the sort of economic reforms investors say are needed.
In recent months, the hamstrung administration has
flip-flopped on everything from foreign investment in
supermarkets to a ban on cotton exports, creating a sense of
paralysis at a time when economic growth has slipped sharply
below the government's ambition of 9 percent.
Any suggestion of lost revenues also underlines the
weakening state of the central government's finances. The budget
deficit is expected to blow out to 5.9 percent of GDP this
fiscal year from a goal of 4.6 percent, leaving the government
financially stretched for the upcoming year and ahead of
elections due by 2014.
COAL, STEEL AND POWER
India is the world's third-largest coal producer after China
and the United States, but output has struggled to keep up with
consumer demand for electricity.
The government handed out the coalfields at the centre of
the controversy for a nominal cost to operators who promised to
use the coal for their own power, steel and cement projects.
Many of the allotted fields have yet to be handed to the
companies because of bureaucratic wrangles and environmental
regulation.
"There are so many ifs and buts in this story," said a
senior Indian industry executive, who declined to be identified
because of the political sensitivity of the matter.
"Many of the blocks are uneconomic, you have to share
between two or three parties and most of these blocks have
hardly been explored at all. So remember, you would have to
spend hundreds of millions of dollars in exploration,
development and infrastructure to exploit them," he said. "I
think it will be forgotten quickly."
Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal said the government did not
seek profit from the allocation of coalfields. Instead, its
priority was to stimulate growth in industry. New coal blocks
will be auctioned, he said.
"We are working on putting auction norms for competitive
bidding for new coal blocks. The process will soon be in place,"
Jaiswal told reporters.
ArcelorMittal India is a partner in two assets in India's
coal belt and intends to build large steel plants with a
capacity of 12 million tonnes a year linked to the fields.
However, these fields are so far only at a prospecting stage.
"We were allocated suitable blocks on merit along with JV
partners and in accordance with the government's policy and we
have been working towards development of the same," a
spokeswoman for the company said.
State-run power company NTPC told Reuters it had made no
windfall profits from the allocations and that the lower costs
meant cheaper electricity for consumers.
A sub-index of Indian steel stocks dropped 3.3
percent, while Mumbai's benchmark index closed down 2.3
percent.
(Additional reporting by Sanjeev Choudhury, Nigam Prusty, Manoj
Kumar and Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI, Henry Foy in MUMBAI,
Phil Blenkinsop in BRUSSELS and Jackie Cowhig in London; Editing
by John Chalmers and Neil Fullick)