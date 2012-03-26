By Satarupa Bhattacharjya
| New Delhi, March 26
New Delhi, March 26 A report critical of the
Indian government's handling of a coal fields sale will not
change substantially from a leaked draft that talked of $211
billion in lost revenues, sources said, after the government
tried to downplay the findings.
Last week, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) called
parts of the draft "exceedingly misleading" and the prime
minister's office scrambled to quell the row, which sparked
uproar in parliament and stoked fears another major corruption
scandal was about to break.
But two senior sources at the auditor's office who spoke to
Reuters now say the final report will be close in essence to the
leaked copy.
"Normally our reports are not works of imagination. There is
an elaborate system of verifying facts," a senior official at
the CAG, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.
"Our reports are always based on facts and the process of
verifying them is long and intense," he added. Another source at
the auditor's office echoed his comments, but said the final
report may speak in terms of windfall gains to companies rather
than lost revenues.
The Times of India newspaper published the draft on
Thursday, saying coalfields handed out to private and state
companies for small fees should have been auctioned for billions
of dollars.
The report caused a brief adjournment of parliament and sent
markets down on fears this could turn into the latest corruption
scandal to hit Prime Minister Manmohan Singh government in his
second term, derailing economic reforms at a time of slowing
growth.
Singh has lurched from crisis to crisis since massive graft
in the sale of telecoms spectrum surfaced two years ago,
culminating in the quashing of licenses and the jailing of
executives and a minister. The telecoms sale may have cost the
government up to $36 billion.
India's reputation for graft stretches from construction to
defense contracts. The telecoms contract cancellations and
jailing of company executives have made investors jittery.
On Monday, the head of the army said he had personally been
offered a $2.8 million bribe to approve the purchase of 600
faulty vehicles.
In another headache for the prime minister, the draft report
suggests Singh suggested auctioning the fields, but later his
office backtracked, partly because of pressure from state
governments. His office also said mining laws needed to be
changed before auctions could be held.
The report does not allege corruption as the motive for the
sales.
"The policy initiative to introduce competitive bidding with
the objective to bring in transparency and objectivity in the
allocation process of coal blocks commenced from 28 June 2004,"
the auditor says in the draft report.
"However the process got delayed at different stages and the
same was yet to materialize even after a lapse of seven years."
Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal has said the government did
not seek profit from the allocation of coalfields. Instead, its
priority was to stimulate growth in industry.
India is the world's third-largest coal producer after China
and the United States, but output has struggled to keep up with
consumer demand for electricity.