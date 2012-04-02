(Refiles to fix company's name in first paragraph)
By Jatindra Dash
ANGUL, India, March 30 Ten years after
announcing the project, Jindal Steel and Power is still waiting
to start digging for coal to fuel its $3.1 billion steel and
power complex in India's eastern Orissa state.
The project is one of several industrial ventures mired in a
bureaucratic morass that contributes to the massive power
shortages plaguing India, dulling its investment appeal and
slowing the growth of Asia's third largest economy.
The obstacles include tardy environmental clearances and
complex land acquisitions, as well as populist policies that
often mean hefty losses for power utilities.
The Jindal project also now risks being held up by what may
become another corruption scandal for Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh, after a report by the federal auditor accused the
coalition government of giving up $211 billion in potential
revenues by selling coal assets too cheaply.
India sits on the world's fifth-largest coal reserves, and
produces the most after China and the United States.
But it also imported about 80 million tonnes of coal for
power last year and that figure could rise to 400 million tonnes
in 2030, research consultants Wood Mackenzie said.
"The problem is the entire process takes time, every
approval - be it forest clearance, be it land acquisition, be it
rehabilitation," Rajesh Jha, executive director of Jindal Steel
and Power's Orissa plant, told Reuters.
The government, however, can ill-afford to take its time if
it wants to maintain economic growth.
NO POWER FOR THE PEOPLE
Coal accounts for more than half of India's power generation
and will be required for 85 percent of the 76,000 megawatts
additional capacity targeted in the next five years.
But domestic supply has fallen short of targets largely due
to regulatory hurdles, and poor infrastructure hinders the
transport of imported coal.
The country has a power shortfall which at its peak can hit
11 percent with frequent power cuts, especially outside cities.
Power shortages are one of the greatest obstacles to
developing the Indian economy, the World Bank says, dimming the
nation's hopes of competing with China, the world's largest
consumer goods manufacturer and its biggest producer of coal.
Industrialists say the answer lies in attracting more
private investment into the coal sector, which is dominated by
state-owned supplier Coal India.
Singh's government tried to jumpstart that process during
its first term in office, when, between 2004 and 2009, it sold
155 coal blocks at a nominal price to industrial projects as
captive supplies. These are now being questioned by the federal
auditor.
"When companies are struggling for coal and not able to
explore coal blocks allotted to them, a report like this will
further worsen the situation," said a Jindal executive who
declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak on
behalf of his company.
Allegations of misspent funds are particularly emotive in a
country where about half a billion are poor and rely on state
subsidies for food and power.
Singh's office has denied any wrongdoing in the coal row,
but the charges of corruption have further weakened a government
which in February was ordered by a court to cancel more than 100
telecoms licences after the auditor said they were sold too
cheaply.
The government has awarded a net total of 195 blocks with
reserves of 44.23 billion tonnes to industrial projects, but
only 28 of these are operating, with current output just 38
million tonnes a year, a coal ministry source said.
Jindal's Utkal B-1 coal block highlights much of what is
wrong with India's coal sector.
Assigned in 2003 and due to start production two years ago,
the site has 140 million tonnes of coal reserves. But not even a
boundary fence marks the area because the company is locked in a
dispute with farmers who once owned the land but who now refuse
to leave it, saying the price initially agreed was too low.
As a result the project's 810 megawatt power plant operates
at about a third of its capacity using coal bought from
state-run Coal India at an average price of 3,000 rupees per
tonne currently -- costing $142 million a year, according to
Jindal's Jha. The costs of the captive coal should be a third of
that, Jha said.
He says Jindal now believes it can get the mine producing by
September.
The same problems plaguing private miners have also led Coal
India - which produces 80 percent of the country's coal - to cut
output targets to 440 million tonnes in 2011/12 from initial
hopes of 520 million tonnes.
Coal mining in India is such hard work, said a senior
executive at a private power firm, that the auditors' estimate
of $211 billion in lost mining revenue was simply unrealistic.
"Tell me, if there is so much money to be made from mining
coal in India, if it is so easy, why then is Coal India
struggling to produce enough to supply the country," said the
executive, who declined to be named as he did not want to be
seen criticising the government.
