NEW DELHI, April 12 India has changed coal royalties to a flat 14 percent of the pithead price from a previous 10-14 percent depending partly on the grade of the commodity, a government statement said on Thursday.

The change would result in a revenue increase for coal-bearing states by an average of 17.3 percent.

The cabinet also approved a royalty of six percent on lignite. (Reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)