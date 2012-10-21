DHANBAD, India Oct 22 The slick mechanised
operations at the Piparwar open-cast mine in eastern India, an
ugly gash in the landscape bigger than New York's Central Park,
could lead the casual observer to conclude that the country's
coal industry is on a roll.
Piparwar, run by the state miner, produces some of the
lowest-cost coal in India, just what's needed for a country
struggling to get enough of the "black diamond" to fix a power
crisis that recently plunged half a billion people into darkness
and chokes economic growth.
With oil and gas output disappointing and hydropower at full
throttle, Asia's third-largest economy still relies on coal for
most of its vast energy needs. About 75 percent of India's coal
demand is met by domestic production and, according to
government plans, that won't change over the next five years.
The hitch is that India is running out of cheap open-cast
coal from existing mines like Piparwar. Unless it starts
investing now in underground mines, within a decade it will face
a huge leap in energy import costs that could derail industrial
projects, crimp economic growth and drive up inflation.
"With the ballooning demand for coal in India, open-cast
mining has become the easy option, albeit at a great cost to the
environment and society," said a senior executive at a power
company, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"This easy option is likely to be exhausted within the next
10-12 years when the shallow seams amenable to open-cast mining
dwindle."
WRONG DIRECTION
Coal India Limited, the state-run miner that produces 80
percent of the country's coal, recognises the need to raise the
amount that underground mining contributes to total output from
just one tonne out of every 10.
But the higher costs and lower output of deep mining - Coal
India's chairman has said its existing underground mines are
loss-making - are pushing it in the wrong direction.
Its plans for new mines target a contribution from
underground of only about 7 percent.
That would be disastrous, argues D.C. Panigrahi, director of
the Indian School of Mines in Dhanbad, a mining town in the
heart of Jharkhand, the country's most productive coal state.
He says that unless Coal India cuts its dependence on open
cast mining by around 5 percentage points per year, overall
output will start to stagnate around the end of this decade.
If India is going to meet its output targets of 750 million
tonnes by 2016/17 - a rise of nearly 40 percent from the current
financial year - it needs to act soon. It takes on average six
years from planning to production for an underground mine.
India used to mine most of its coal underground, just as the
world's biggest producer, China, currently does for its huge
output of more than 3.5 billion tonnes a year. But it was not
getting enough out of the ground fast enough to meet demand.
"When everything was underground, the growth rate was less
than 2 percent per annum. We needed more than 5-6 percent growth
and that could only come from open cast," said Partha
Bhattacharyya, a former chairman and managing director of Coal
India.
Open-cast mining strips away topsoil, or "overburden", to
expose the seams underneath. It is much more economical than
underground mining, where up to 70 percent of the coal must be
left to act as support for the tunnels and galleries.
But while India has ample coal reserves - at about 286
billion tonnes, they are the world's fifth-largest, according to
BP - not all of that is accessible by simply removing topsoil.
LAND PROTESTS
The other problem with open cast is the need to buy vast
tracts of land, far more than underground mines, whose shafts,
winding gear and offices can be set up on as little as 2.5 acres
(1 hectare).
"Getting the land is becoming more and more difficult in a
democratic country like India," said Panigrahi.
Protests highlighting land rights and acquisition issues
have stalled industrial projects across India, including the
country's biggest foreign investment - a $12 billion steel plant
in the eastern state of Odisha planned by South Korea's POSCO
that has been on the drawing board since 2005.
In Dhadu village, about 75 miles (120 km) from Jharkhand
state's capital, Ranchi, Electrosteel Castings Ltd has managed
to buy just 435 acres of about 2,800 acres it needs to set up an
open-cast mine and steel plant.
It now faces further uncertainty, with the government
threatening to take back the concession amid the fallout from a
wider corruption scandal over the awarding of coal blocks.
"We've given away our land happily to the company. But now,
it has been four years. Nothing has come up and we are getting
old. Our youngsters are unemployed," said 70-year old Asim Mia,
who along with his two brothers gave up 1.5 acres of land each
for the North Dhadu coal block.
Jharkhand is one of India's poorest states, despite its rich
natural resources, and locals worry that unrest and unemployment
plays into the hands of Maoist 'Naxalite' activists, whose
attacks on coal facilities and railroads have heightened tension
in the area over land rights.
The government is planning a revamp of the country's
colonial-era land acquisition laws that India Inc. worries could
force it to pay four times the market price for land in rural
areas. That could hit the cost of mining projects and slow the
pace of fresh production coming online.
"SNAKES AND LADDERS"
About half an hour's drive from Ranchi, the criss-cross of
railway lines and electricity pylons that map the state's rapid
industrialisation gives way to protected forest land and the
bright green shoots of this year's rice crop.
Some 30 percent of Jharkhand's land is designated forest,
among the highest in India, posing yet another difficulty for
companies in search of land for open-cast mines.
For every acre of forest purchased for industrial plans an
acre of undeveloped land elsewhere, plus money for
afforestation, need to be handed to the forest department, just
one part of the complex process of securing state and federal
clearance to develop forest land that one state government
official described as "a game of snakes and ladders".
The average cost of open-cast coal for Coal India is about
$13 a tonne, former CIL chairman Bhattacharyya says. For
underground mines, the average cost is about $75 per tonne,
according to analysts Wood Mackenzie, which makes many of them
loss-making at current contract and market prices.
"Everything comes down to economics," said Wood Mackenzie's
coal market analyst, Prakash Sharma.
"Companies try to look at the open-cast method first but
when land acquisition becomes difficult, there's a compromise on
mining costs and you opt for underground mining."
The economics will push India's power bill higher, and with
it inflation: it is just a question of how much and when.
Already, surging demand for electricity generation means
that Coal India's open auction prices are more than double those
of its long-term deals and it has delayed sealing those
commitments at lower prices.
Expensive imports partly fill the gap in demand and their
contribution is set to grow, but buying from abroad currently
costs up to 50 percent more.
In the most optimistic scenario envisaged by the
government's Planning Commission, imports could be 182 million
tonnes in 2016/17 from about 90 million tonnes in 2011/12.
Even under this best-case, Coal India would probably
struggle to supply more than half of the extra demand created by
new power generation capacity the government says is needed.
The power company executive believes time is running out.
"A severe power crisis is imminent if we do not shift our
focus to underground coal mining," he said.
(Editing by Alex Richardson)