NEW DELHI Oct 19 Coal India may exceed its output target of 464 million tonnes in 2012/13, Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal said on Friday.

With an output of 464 million tonnes, the state-run company will account for about 81 percent of India's total coal production of 574.40 million tonnes, up 6.4 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Malini Menon; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)