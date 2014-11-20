* Opening up industry will boost private coal production
* Private output to rise to about 400 million tonnes by 2019
* India's coal imports to almost end in four years
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, Nov 20 India will allow locally
registered foreign firms to mine and sell coal when commercial
mining is permitted as part of the opening up of the
nationalised industry after four decades, Coal Secretary Anil
Swarup told Reuters.
To end a chronic coal shortage that cripples power plants
and curb the country's imports of the fuel, the Narendra Modi
government will also spend about $1 billion by 2019 to buy
railway wagons and transport coal from remote mines, Swarup said
in an interview on Thursday.
The government last month made provisions for private firms
to commercially mine coal but did not set any timeline for when
actual digging will start.
The decision will open the door to global giants like Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton and help ramp up output
from India's huge reserves - the world's fifth biggest.
"Any company registered in India can bid (when a commercial
coalfield auction takes place)," Swarup said.
"So a foreign company registered in India can also bid,
provided they fulfil other conditions."
Opening up the industry will increase private coal
production to about 400 million tonnes by 2019 from less than 50
million tonnes last year, Swarup said.
As of now, only power, steel and cement companies can mine
coal for their own consumption. Commercial mining in India is
dominated by state-owned Coal India Ltd.
IMPORT FREE
Coal India is the world's largest miner of the fuel but its
unionised workforce resists mechanisation fearing job losses.
The resulting inefficiencies are partly responsible for years of
missed output targets and India's coal imports.
But Swarup said the firm will beat its production target of
507 million tonnes in the fiscal year through March due to new
mine output and environmental clearances. Output has lagged
targets over the last six years for which data is available.
He sought to allay concerns over labour unions, which plan a
one-day strike on Monday against sector reforms and the planned
sale of a 10 percent Coal India stake.
"Our attempt is to convey our feelings to them that under no
circumstances will the interest of Coal India be adversely
affected by the decisions of the government," Swarup said.
He was also enthused by the likely selection of Sutirtha
Bhattacharya, chairman of India's No.2 coal producer, as the
next head of Coal India. Though much smaller, Bhattacharya's
Singareni Collieries has been able to surpass its output target
every year.
Swarup said the government will finalise a roadmap by Dec.
15 to more than double Coal India's output to 1 billion tonnes
by 2019. The company will buy 260 more trains on top of the 200
under operation to move coal from new mines.
Higher production from Coal India and private firms will
mean that India, the third largest coal importer, will almost
end inbound shipments in four years, Swarup said.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Himani Sarkar)