By Krishna N. Das
| NEW DELHI, June 2
NEW DELHI, June 2 Coal India has mined
enough coal to be able to meet the needs of power plants for the
next 40 days, Coal Secretary Anil Swarup said, a comfortable
stocks position for a country used to summer blackouts and large
imports of the fuel.
On top of the state-run company's pit-head stocks of about
40 million tonnes, India's 100 main thermal plants have 20 days
of coal on hand ahead of the June-September monsoon season, when
power demand peaks and coal output drops due to flooded mines.
Around this time last year, the plants had just 11 days of
stocks, prompting some experts to say electricity generation may
not be growing as fast as it should in the country where one in
four people still goes without power.
Power generation fell 1 percent in April, after growing by
8.4 percent in the fiscal year that ended in March - the fastest
rate in 20 years.
But demand is estimated to have jumped sharply in the past
few weeks due to a searing heatwave that has killed 2,500
people, mainly in southern India. Swarup said Coal India was
ready to raise fuel supplies.
"Coal production is increasing substantially and that would
help bring down imports quite substantially, which will be
reflected in the coming few months," Swarup said, adding Coal
India's April-May output grew by 12 percent from the same period
of last year to 82.6 million tonnes.
Swarup gave no forecast of coal import levels but said some
firms may continue to buy from overseas clients based on
long-term contracts.
Online commodities market operator mjunction, however,
forecast India's imports this June-September will be around the
level of 80.1 million tonnes bought in the year-ago period.
"But the recent depreciation in the rupee versus the U.S.
dollar, and less-than-encouraging demand for cement and steel,
might have its impact on power demand and in turn on coal
demand, including imported coal," mjunction Chief Executive and
Managing Director Viresh Oberoi said in an email.
India's total coal imports rose 12 percent to 20.8 million
tonnes in May, according to provisional data from mjunction.
Though India's coal output is rising, transport facilities
have not improved as fast. Swarup said the number of wagons at
Coal India's disposal rose 10 percent in April-May.
Below-normal monsoon rains as forecast by the government on
Tuesday could put further pressure on the railways by raising
demand for coal, as the generation of hydroelectric power that
accounts for about one fifth of the country's total would fall.
(Editing by David Evans)