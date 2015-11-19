NEW DELHI Nov 19 India will auction another
eight coal blocks to private steel, cement and electricity
companies in January, coal secretary Anil Swarup said on
Thursday, as it races to more than double output to 1.5 billion
tonnes this decade to power its economy.
India's government started selling coal mines earlier this
year through auctions after its supreme court scrapped the
controversial practice of selective allocation to private
companies.
Top companies like Adani Power Ltd and the GMR
Group have won coal mines in three rounds of auctions so far,
and interest is expected to remain robust for the upcoming
auction for blocks in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand,
West Bengal and Maharashtra. Total peak production at those
mines is estimated at 12.9 million tonnes.
The government expects private companies to produce as much
as 500 million tonnes of coal per year by 2020, while it expects
state behemoth Coal India to churn out 1 billion
tonnes.
Coal India's output has been rising at a record pace and
Swarup said it was on course to meet a target of 550 million
tonnes for this fiscal year ending March 31. The much-maligned
company has been credited with a turnaround thanks to the
opening of many new mines and the expansion of existing ones.
That will help cut imports into India, the world's third
largest buyer of overseas coal, Swarup said.
India's coal imports fell 5 percent in October in their
fourth straight monthly slide as local output rose fast under
the government's push to open a mine every month, keeping the
country on track to become self-sufficient in thermal coal by
2017.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Joseph Radford)