* Coal imports halve in November - govt data
* Coal secretary says annual imports will fall further
NEW DELHI, Dec 14 India's annual coal imports
are set to fall for the first time in five years as domestic
output surges under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to
expand domestic mining and eventually stop thermal coal imports
by 2017.
Shipments into the world's third-largest coal importer
nearly halved in November versus a year ago and should decline
this month, leading to an overall annual decline, Coal Secretary
Anil Swarup told Reuters on Monday.
"This month too imports could be as bad," Swarup said.
"India's power generation has gone up but coal stocks are still
high, which reflects Coal India's output growth."
Record production from state-owned producer Coal India has
driven the turnaround. The company's April to November output
rose 9 percent to 321.4 million tonnes, as it opens a mine a
month to double output to 1 billion tonnes this decade.
Prime Minister Modi has made boosting the coal mining sector
a key program of his government in order to provide electricity
to all 1.2 billion people in the country. Toward that, the
government has fast-tracked environmental clearances, making
land purchases easier.
Swarup said it was difficult to predict a figure but imports
could fall to 170 million tonnes or less this fiscal year ending
March 31, from about 212 million tonnes last fiscal year.
That would be the first fall since 2010/11 and the second
since 2002/03. India measures imports by a fiscal year starting
on April 1.
India's November imports sank to 11.6 million tonnes, down
49 percent from the year before, while for April-November it was
down 12 percent at 112 million tonnes.
Indonesian imports have suffered the most as Indian domestic
production has increased since the majority of their production
is thermal coal. The country accounts for more than half of
India's total coal imports.
Australian and South African imports are still needed since
they mainly export high-quality coking coal used to make steel.
India, which wants to triple its steel capacity to 300 million
tonnes by 2025, does not have enough reserves of coking coal.
TABLE: Monthly coal imports in 2014/15 in million tonnes
MONTH 2015/16 2014/15 PERCENTAGE CHANGE
April 15.84 16.14 -1.88
May 21.35 15.86 34.62
June 17.26 16.89 2.20
July 12.82 17.88 -28.30
August 13.93 14.17 -1.69
September 12.64 17.30 -26.94
October 14.52 15.30 -5.10
November 11.6 22.6 -49
April-Nov 119.9 136.6 -12
TABLE: India's annual coal imports in million tonnes
YEAR IMPORT
2002/03 23.3
2003/04 21.7
2004/05 29.0
2005/06 38.6
2006/07 43.1
2007/08 49.8
2008/09 59.0
2009/10 73.3
2010/11 68.9
2011/12 102.9
2012/13 145.79
2013/14 166.86
2014/15 212.00
2015/16 170.00
(estimated
)
Source: Coal ministry, trade ministry
