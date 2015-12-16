NEW DELHI Dec 16 India will allow more
state-run companies to sell coal to industry, according to a
government statement on Wednesday, in a bid to bolster the
country's coal production and reduce imports.
A cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
cleared the plan that will give federal and state companies the
flexibility to sell excess coal.
Until now, nearly all companies have only been allowed to
mine for their own use.
"It is expected that the incremental coal produced from such
coal mines would cater to the unmet demand of the coal in the
country ... and bridge the gap between demand and supply
considerably," the statement said.
At present, only government-backed Coal India Ltd
and a company run jointly by the federal government and a state
are permitted to mine commercially.
Record production from Coal India has driven a turnaround in
the industry, but the government wants more companies to start
mining to help meet the target of more than doubling the
country's total output to 1.5 billion tonnes by 2020.
(Reporting by Krishna Das and Sankalp Phartiyal; Writing by
Krishna Das; Editing by Mark Potter)