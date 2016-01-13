* To initially spend $52 mln on GPS tracking, other
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, Jan 13 Coal India Ltd is
making its biggest tech overhaul in four decades to check
rampant theft and shed its image as an inefficient behemoth,
spurred by an impending opening up of the sector to private
firms for the first time since the 1970s.
The state-run company's monopoly had allowed it to delay the
use of modern technology common in international mining, but it
cannot afford to wait any longer as the government is set to
soon announce a plan to allow private competitors like Adani
Group to mine and sell coal.
Coal India's productivity is estimated at just one-eighth of
its technologically advanced rivals in the United States, and as
much as a fifth of its annual output is stolen, costing the
company up to $1 billion each year.
Local "coal mafias" have fought for years to control rackets
that prey on the industry and feed a vast black market. Tactics
range from infiltrating unions and transport operations to
bribery, extortion and outright theft of coal. (reut.rs/1OfEFLM)
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Coal India
has raised output at a record pace, helped by accelerated
environmental clearances, though this has prompted criticism
that the world's third-largest carbon emitter is not doing
enough to check climate change.
To build on those output gains and meet a target to double
production to 1 billion tonnes by 2020, Coal Secretary Anil
Swarup is prioritising tech modernisation already implemented at
Mahanadi Coalfields, a Coal India unit.
Swarup wants all seven of Coal India's producing units to
use a GPS-based tracking system for their trucks and Google maps
to electronically "fence" mining areas, which will alert
managers if a truck diverts from its route. Swarup will review
the units' preparedness this month.
LINING UP
The upgrade is expected to cost around 3.5 billion rupees
($52 million) initially, but the attraction of working with the
world's largest coal mining company and the promise of follow-on
business is luring some major companies.
Indian software giants, including Wipro, as well
as U.S. firm Honeywell and France's Orange,
are lining up for contracts, with fresh tenders to be launched
possibly by March, Mahanadi executive Deepak Srivastava said.
Azim Premji, the billionaire chairman of Wipro, India's
third-largest software services exporter, recently met Swarup to
offer some of the company's tracking technologies.
"This is Coal India's biggest technological overhaul, and
its impact would be in billions of dollars," Swarup told
Reuters. "The whole shift towards supplying quality coal to
customers further increases the use of technology to avoid
pilferage."
Last year, Mahanadi blacklisted third-party contractors of
36 trucks, each carrying up to 17 tonnes of coal, after managers
received telephone alerts of route violations that could have
led to theft, said Srivastava.
CHANGING PERCEPTIONS
The tech overhaul may also help Coal India change
perceptions that it's a slow-moving government giant, deterring
investors from buying its shares despite its dominant position
in a resource-rich and energy-hungry country.
Other local firms such as CMC Ltd, ARS Software
Engineering and Arya Omnitalk Wireless Solutions have shown
interest in bidding for contracts to supply Coal India with
tracking and monitoring devices, including CCTV.
Srivastava said that when he joined Mahanadi in 2011 there
were widespread discrepancies in weighing coal-laden vehicles,
and un-monitored loading and offloading that encouraged theft.
The company has installed CCTV cameras at shipment sites,
hooked up trucks with satellites and fitted them with radio
frequency identification tags to automatically transfer data to
a control room at the company's headquarters.
It is also replacing static electronic weigh-bridges with
in-motion bridges that can gather data without trucks having to
stop, easing delivery backlogs.
Srivastava said the measures have tightened control over
errant truck drivers, and up to 90 percent of the coal mined is
now weighed.
But there is still scope to improve.
"As of now, we can only detect route violations, but there
should be a system so an alert goes out if the GPS is removed or
tampered with," Srivastava said. "There should also be a way to
ensure the weight of coal at the loading site and offloading
site is the same."
($1 = 66.7550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Ian Geoghegan)