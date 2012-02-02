NEW DELHI Feb 2 India may need to import
less high-quality coal as the government changes pricing to
encourage Coal India, the world's biggest coal miner,
to produce more of the grades needed to keep powering Asia's
third largest economy.
India's state utilities are struggling to keep their
turbines running as domestic coal supply has fallen short of
targets and poor infrastructure hinders the transport of
imported coal.
India has 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, but it
imports a little over 100 million tonnes annually at a cost of
some $10 billion. Up to 70 percent of those imports are higher
grades used by the power, cement and steel industries.
Now, a new policy that links pricing to quality could
encourage Coal India, which accounts for about 80 percent of
national coal output, to boost the production of superior
grades, officials and analysts said.
International coal prices are up to 40 percent higher than
domestic rates.
"There was absolutely no incentive for producers to improve
the quality," N.C. Jha, Coal India chairman who retired on
Tuesday after implementing the new formula, said.
"Now since we are going for 17 different bands of GCV, the
producers will have the incentive to improve quality and move
products to a higher band," he said referring to the new
mechanism that links price to gross calorific value (GCV).
Coal accounts for more than half of India's power generation
and will be required for about 85 percent of the 75,000 MW of
new capacity that is due to come online in 2017.
India's peak-hour power deficit is about 12 percent, a
shortage which many analysts say drags down economic
growth.
Under the earlier pricing formula, coal prices were divided
into seven very broad categories, with the calorific value --
the gauge for quality -- ranging from 600 kilocalorie per kg to
1,100 kilocalorie per kg.
That gave less incentive to produce better grades because
whatever the quality within that range, the earnings were the
same. That has now changed as the new formula has 17 categories.
Most of India's coal is from open cast mines, making it
difficult for miners to keep quality consistent.
"Definitely under GCV, there is an incentive to improve
quality and sell at higher prices," said a senior Coal India
said who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to
speak to the media.
Stagnant coal production, coupled with lower-than-expected
natural gas output, high fuel import costs and hefty subsidies
on power tariffs, have hampered the expansion of the power
industry.
But analysts say raising coal prices will not solve India's
coal, and power, shortages any time soon.
COAL, POWER AND POLITICS
New coal mine projects are often snagged in a complex web of
bureaucracy that includes environmental clearances and land
acquisition approvals.
And as in many business sectors in India, inconsistent
policies by the government have put off foreign and local
private investment in the power industry.
Access to electricity and its cost are often used by
political parties to win votes, and power remains subsidised, or
given away for free, to millions of farmers.
"This is a negative for attracting future investments into
the coal sector," said analyst Rakesh Arora at Macquarie. "For
power shortages to go, India needs to boost coal output and it
can do so by freeing controls on the coal sector."
Local coal prices rose this month when the new pricing
system began, as it is linked to global benchmarks, but the
government forced Coal India to reverse the price increase,
after pressure from utilities, which are unable to pass on the
increase to their consumers.
The rollback will hurt Coal India, as it has already agreed
to pay its workers more, but the company hopes the government
will allow it to raise prices from April 1 when the GCV system
is reviewed, and also reduce subsidies, allowing utilities to
pass on the higher costs to consumers.
Coal India aims to produce 464 million tonnes in 2012/13,
slightly higher than the 452 million tonnes targeted in 2011/12,
which it is struggling to meet because of regulatory hurdles.
But because of higher demand, India has raised its coal
import target by over a third to about 114 million tonnes in
2011/12, though a lack of rail capacity from key ports to
end-users remains a constraint.
