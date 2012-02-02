NEW DELHI Feb 2 India may need to import less high-quality coal as the government changes pricing to encourage Coal India, the world's biggest coal miner, to produce more of the grades needed to keep powering Asia's third largest economy.

India's state utilities are struggling to keep their turbines running as domestic coal supply has fallen short of targets and poor infrastructure hinders the transport of imported coal.

India has 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, but it imports a little over 100 million tonnes annually at a cost of some $10 billion. Up to 70 percent of those imports are higher grades used by the power, cement and steel industries.

Now, a new policy that links pricing to quality could encourage Coal India, which accounts for about 80 percent of national coal output, to boost the production of superior grades, officials and analysts said.

International coal prices are up to 40 percent higher than domestic rates.

"There was absolutely no incentive for producers to improve the quality," N.C. Jha, Coal India chairman who retired on Tuesday after implementing the new formula, said.

"Now since we are going for 17 different bands of GCV, the producers will have the incentive to improve quality and move products to a higher band," he said referring to the new mechanism that links price to gross calorific value (GCV).

Coal accounts for more than half of India's power generation and will be required for about 85 percent of the 75,000 MW of new capacity that is due to come online in 2017.

India's peak-hour power deficit is about 12 percent, a shortage which many analysts say drags down economic growth.

Under the earlier pricing formula, coal prices were divided into seven very broad categories, with the calorific value -- the gauge for quality -- ranging from 600 kilocalorie per kg to 1,100 kilocalorie per kg.

That gave less incentive to produce better grades because whatever the quality within that range, the earnings were the same. That has now changed as the new formula has 17 categories.

Most of India's coal is from open cast mines, making it difficult for miners to keep quality consistent.

"Definitely under GCV, there is an incentive to improve quality and sell at higher prices," said a senior Coal India said who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Stagnant coal production, coupled with lower-than-expected natural gas output, high fuel import costs and hefty subsidies on power tariffs, have hampered the expansion of the power industry.

But analysts say raising coal prices will not solve India's coal, and power, shortages any time soon.

COAL, POWER AND POLITICS

New coal mine projects are often snagged in a complex web of bureaucracy that includes environmental clearances and land acquisition approvals.

And as in many business sectors in India, inconsistent policies by the government have put off foreign and local private investment in the power industry.

Access to electricity and its cost are often used by political parties to win votes, and power remains subsidised, or given away for free, to millions of farmers.

"This is a negative for attracting future investments into the coal sector," said analyst Rakesh Arora at Macquarie. "For power shortages to go, India needs to boost coal output and it can do so by freeing controls on the coal sector."

Local coal prices rose this month when the new pricing system began, as it is linked to global benchmarks, but the government forced Coal India to reverse the price increase, after pressure from utilities, which are unable to pass on the increase to their consumers.

The rollback will hurt Coal India, as it has already agreed to pay its workers more, but the company hopes the government will allow it to raise prices from April 1 when the GCV system is reviewed, and also reduce subsidies, allowing utilities to pass on the higher costs to consumers.

Coal India aims to produce 464 million tonnes in 2012/13, slightly higher than the 452 million tonnes targeted in 2011/12, which it is struggling to meet because of regulatory hurdles.

Coal India aims to produce 464 million tonnes in 2012/13, slightly higher than the 452 million tonnes targeted in 2011/12, which it is struggling to meet because of regulatory hurdles.

But because of higher demand, India has raised its coal import target by over a third to about 114 million tonnes in 2011/12, though a lack of rail capacity from key ports to end-users remains a constraint.