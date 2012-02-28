NEW DELHI Feb 28 India's 2012/13 coal import needs are seen at 140 million tonnes against 114 million tonnes in this fiscal year ending March 31, a coal ministry source said on Tuesday.

India is home to 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, trailing only the United States, Russia and China.

Demand pressure on local supplies has grown rapidly with an increase in coal-fired power plants and steel makers, but domestic output has been crimped by hurdles over environmental clearances and land acquisition, as well as low investment.

(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)