NEW DELHI Feb 28 India's 2012/13 coal
import needs are seen at 140 million tonnes against 114 million
tonnes in this fiscal year ending March 31, a coal ministry
source said on Tuesday.
India is home to 10 percent of the world's coal reserves,
trailing only the United States, Russia and China.
Demand pressure on local supplies has grown rapidly with an
increase in coal-fired power plants and steel makers, but
domestic output has been crimped by hurdles over environmental
clearances and land acquisition, as well as low investment.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)