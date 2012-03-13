(Adds quote, details)
NEW DELHI, March 13 India's draft bill on
coal regulator is ready and will be presented to the cabinet
soon, Coal Secretary Alok Perti said on Tuesday .
"A coal regulator is important. It will certainly
add to improving the situation," said Perti, as the country
struggles to produce enough of the cheap fuel for power
stations.
India may need to import 140 million tonnes of coal in the
2012/13 fiscal year that begins on April 1, about a quarter more
from the current fiscal year.
"We are almost there. The final draft of the bill is
prepared and we are likely to take it to the cabinet very soon
and thereafter to parliament," Perti said.
India is home to about 10 percent of the world's coal
reserves, but domestic output has been crimped by hurdles over
environmental clearances and land acquisition, as well as low
investment.
Coal accounts for more than half of India's power generation
and will be required for about 85 percent of the 75,000 MW of
new capacity that is due to come onstream by 2017.
(Reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee and Ratnajyoti Dutta; writing
by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)