NEW DELHI Aug 8 Coal India Limited
will supply 8.8 percent more coal in the current fiscal year
than the prior year, a junior minister said on Wednesday,
sticking to targets even though the state miner has repeatedly
fallen short of supply aims.
The world's largest coal miner is expected to supply 470
million tonnes in the current fiscal year, compared with actual
supplies of 432.94 million tonnes in 2011/12. It had aimed to
supply 452 million tonnes in the last fiscal year.
Coal India produces nearly 80 percent of the country's
domestic coal supply of about 550 million tonnes but has
struggled to increase local supplies for years because of
failure to get swift environmental and regulatory approval and
inadequate railway infrastructure.
India's power sector, which faced the world's worst blackout
last week, will receive 337 million tonnes, an 8 percent
increase from the last fiscal year, Ashwani Kumar, junior
minister for planning, science and technology, and earth
sciences, said in a written reply to lawmakers.
Three of India's five transmission grids collapsed last
week, cutting power to states where some 670 million people
live, more than half of the country's population, a day after
facing a similar breakdown across the north.
Coal India agreed on Tuesday to pay penalties for failing to
provide sufficient supplies to new Indian power projects that
range from 1.5 to 40 percent of a shortfall, depending on the
level of default.
Following is a table on Coal India and its subsidiaries'
actual supplies versus set targets as provided by Coal Minister
Sreeprakash Jaiswal in a separate written reply to lawmakers on
Wednesday.
Fiscal year Target Actual supply Materialisation
(in Mln T) (in Mln T)
--------------------------------------------------------------
2009/10 437.00 415.88 95%
2010/11 460.50 424.30 92%
2011/12* 452.00 432.94 96%
2012/13 (Apr-Jul)* 150.62 149.03 99%
* Provisional figures.
(Reporting by Malini Menon, editing by Jane Baird)