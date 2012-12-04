Dec 4 India's coal output rose 9.72 percent in
the first seven months of the fiscal year beginning April but
lagged behind a target, government sources said on Tuesday.
Coal output in India, the world's fourth-largest producer,
was 284.58 million tonnes between April and October, 5.8 lower
than a target, they said.
In October, the output was about 44 million tonnes. India is
expected to produce 578.10 million tonnes of coal in the 2012/13
fiscal year.
State-run Coal India Ltd, the world's top miner,
produced 227.40 million tonnes, continuing to account for almost
80 percent of the country's total output.
Following is a table on India's coal production, in million
tonnes, between April and October versus the previous year.
2012/13 2011/12
Producer Target Actual Actual
Coal India Ltd 238.16 227.40 209.61
Singareni Collieries 28.89 27.52 24.70
Captive coal blocks 24.50 22.17 20.47
Others 10.50 7.49 4.58
----------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL 302.05 284.58 259.36
----------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Government
(Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI; editing by Mayank
Bhardwaj)