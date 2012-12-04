Dec 4 India's coal output rose 9.72 percent in the first seven months of the fiscal year beginning April but lagged behind a target, government sources said on Tuesday. Coal output in India, the world's fourth-largest producer, was 284.58 million tonnes between April and October, 5.8 lower than a target, they said. In October, the output was about 44 million tonnes. India is expected to produce 578.10 million tonnes of coal in the 2012/13 fiscal year. State-run Coal India Ltd, the world's top miner, produced 227.40 million tonnes, continuing to account for almost 80 percent of the country's total output. Following is a table on India's coal production, in million tonnes, between April and October versus the previous year. 2012/13 2011/12 Producer Target Actual Actual Coal India Ltd 238.16 227.40 209.61 Singareni Collieries 28.89 27.52 24.70 Captive coal blocks 24.50 22.17 20.47 Others 10.50 7.49 4.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 302.05 284.58 259.36 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Government (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)