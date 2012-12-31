Dec 31 India's coal output dropped 4.40 percent to 45.47 million tonnes in November from a year earlier and trailed a target by 10.8 percent, provisional figures provided by a government source showed on Monday. Coal output in India, the world's fourth-largest producer, grew 6.62 percent from a year earlier to 327.23 million tonnes between April and November 2012, the figures showed. State-run Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest miner, produced 264.99 million tonnes during the eight-month period, continuing to account for around 80 percent of the country's total output. Coal India could achieve only 92 percent of its 40.95 million tonnes output target in November as festive season holidays and unseasonal rains in some mines following cyclone Nilam hit production, its spokesman Vijay Sagar said. In a clear sign of domestic supply lagging galloping demand, the country's thermal and coking coal imports jumped 73.6 percent in November from a year earlier. Following is a table on India's coal production, in million tonnes, between April and November versus the previous year. 2012/13 2011/12 Producer Target Actual Actual Coal India Ltd 279.11 264.99 248.01 Singareni Collieries 33.75 31.93 29.79 Captive and others 38.13 30.31 29.11 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL* 351.00 327.23 306.92 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Government. *Rounded off. (Reporting by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)