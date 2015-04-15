* Coal stocks at power plants jump 38 pct, hit record
* Coal India output posts biggest volume gain in 2014/15
* State firm has 53 mln tonnes on hand before summer demand
peak
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, April 16 Fewer power cuts are likely
in India this summer after a surge in output at Coal India
helped generators amass record stocks, a turnaround
for Narendra Modi who had to battle a power crisis within months
of becoming prime minister last May.
Fast-track mine approvals, tighter production oversight and
more flexibility in coal sales have helped power station stocks
recover from a six-year low hit in October, vindicating Modi's
pitch to voters as the state leader who brought round-the-clock
power to industrial Gujarat.
As Modi prepares to mark his first year in office and seeks
to fulfil a poll promise to provide power to all of India's 1.2
billion people by 2019, power stations hold 28 million tonnes of
coal, a 38 percent jump from a year ago, government data shows.
"The situation is improving," said K. Raja Gopal, head of
the thermal power business at construction, power and real
estate conglomerate Lanco Infratech, pointing to
recent growth in Coal India output. "More needs to be done but 8
to 9 percent didn't happen before."
India, the world's third-largest coal buyer, is expected to
cut imports by a fifth in the fiscal year to March 31 from an
estimated 200 million tonnes in the previous year. Power
companies have relied on imports for 15 percent of their coal
needs.
India suffered one of its worst blackouts in 2012 due to a
shortage of coal plus outdated transmission lines and an
over-burdened grid. Power shortages shaved 0.4 percent off GDP
in 2012/13, industry body FICCI estimates.
Coal stocks fell to zero at New Delhi's Badarpur power
station last October but now there is enough to last 43 days
going into the peak demand season. The situation is similar at
many other power plants across India, where over 60 percent of
electricity is generated by coal.
State-controlled Coal India also holds pit-head stocks of 53
million tonnes that can be shipped before the four-month monsoon
season starting in June, a company source said.
The company's output rose 32 million tonnes to 494.2 million
tonnes in 2014/15, the biggest volume rise in its four-decade
history, Chairman Sutirtha Bhattacharya told Reuters. Output is
expected to jump to 550 million tonnes in 2015/16 and 1 billion
tonnes by 2019/20.
The revival has been spearheaded by Piyush Goyal, an
accountant and investment banker picked by Modi to run a power
and coal super-ministry with a remit extending from the coal
face to household power supplies.
OPEN AT LAST
Barely a month into his job, Goyal pushed Coal India to open
a long-ready but remote mine in the first big launch in five
years.
Operations at the Amrapali mine in the eastern state of
Jharkhand were delayed for almost a decade by the lack of a
railway link to take coal away.
Now, for the first time in the company's history, Coal India
has allowed power companies to pick up coal directly from the
mine by truck without signing any long-term fuel supply
agreement.
Coal India opened three more big mines last fiscal year and
expanded others. The government, meanwhile, set up a website to
track mine progress to keep Coal India's bosses on their toes.
But the company will have to deploy technology to improve
abysmal efficiency, and private companies will have to follow up
on the government's invitation to mine and sell coal, to meet
the ambitious goal of doubling production in five years.
India has launched a round of auctions of mines so that
private firms can extract coal for their own use, after the
Supreme Court last August cancelled more than 200 illegal coal
block awards made over two decades.
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas
Busvine and Alan Raybould)