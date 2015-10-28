By Krishna N. Das
| SUTNGA, India
SUTNGA, India Oct 28 A senior Indian politician
has been lobbying New Delhi to lift a ban on dangerous,
small-scale coal mining operations in his state, without
disclosing that his wife owns several mines there, according to
documents seen by Reuters.
So-called "rat-hole" mining practised in Meghalaya state
killed thousands of workers, including children, before the ban
was imposed in April last year. At its peak the state produced
coal worth $4 billion a year, or about a tenth of India's total
production, nearly all from this form of small-scale mining.
In half a dozen letters to the federal government, Meghalaya
Chief Minister Mukul Sangma's administration has asked for help
to revoke the ban imposed on rat-hole mining in the state by
India's environment court.
Sangma argues that the industry forms a large part of the
impoverished state's income and the prohibition violates tribal
law. He also plans to propose an alternative plan to regulate
mining and address the court's environmental concerns.
In the letters, he does not say that his lawmaker wife,
Dikkanchi D. Shira, owns six mines in the state. However, Sangma
has said his family's interest in the mines was publicly known.
A senior federal government official with direct knowledge
of the matter confirmed that Sangma had not talked about his
family's ownership of the mines during discussions with New
Delhi.
In an interview, Sangma denied any conflict of interest.
He said he had declared his family's interest in the mines
to the election commission during state elections in 2013, as
required under the country's polling laws. He had told the
president of his political party about the mines as well.
"I was fortunate to get married to a rich wife, who
inherited the mines," Sangma said.
He said his wife's mines were in "running condition", but
they stopped extracting coal after he first became chief
minister of the state in 2010. Sangma has held several
ministerial positions since 1998.
There is no law on conflict of interest in India for
ministers.
An expert said Sangma's actions violate the government's
code of conduct that calls for ministers and their immediate
families to sever ties with any business that depends "on
licenses, permits, quotas, leases, etc., received or to be
received from the government concerned."
The code is not legally binding and carries no penalties for
violations.
"If your wife owns a certain mine, and you as the chief
minister are writing letters, then it's a case of the office of
the chief minister being used in support of a private business,"
said Ashutosh Kumar Mishra, executive director of Transparency
International in India.
Sangma said his push did not violate the code. "We know our
responsibilities," he said, but declined to elaborate.
WORKER DEATHS
Private coal mining in Meghalaya, estimated to have 576
million tonnes or 0.2 percent of the country's total reserves,
started in 1894. The practice became illegal in the 1970s, when
India nationalised coal mines and gave state-run Coal India
, the world's top coal miner, a monopoly.
Still, private miners continued to operate there and the
federal government did not interfere, given the state's remote
location and the low quality of its coal.
Nearly all mines in Meghalaya use the rat-hole mining
method. Workers, often children, go down hundreds of feet on
bamboo ladders and dig out coal from narrow, horizontal seams.
There are frequent accidents. It also pollutes water bodies and
kills fish.
Impulse Social Enterprises, a non-profit that filed a
petition in the National Green Tribunal that led to the ban,
said 10,000 to 15,000 people were believed to have died in rat
holes between 2007 and 2014 in Meghalaya.
P.B.O. Warjri, Meghalaya's top bureaucrat, acknowledged
workers had died in mining accidents. He did not say what steps
the government had taken.
Despite the environment court's ban, some mines continue to
operate.
A visit in September to Sutnga village in the state's main
mining area showed cranes lifting coal out from a rat hole,
while men filled two trucks for transport.
Sangma told Reuters he will act against anybody found
violating the court order.
(Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Raju Gopalakrishnan)