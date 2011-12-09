* NTPC, MMTC seek coal for utilities
* Gujarat Electricity to tender shortly
* Port stockpiles fall to 8-10 mln T from 12 mln
LONDON, Dec 9 India's JSW Steel,
part of the Jindal Group which makes steel and sponge iron, has
joined state firms National Thermal Power Corp. (NTPC) and MMTC
in issuing a tender to buy imported thermal coal, suppliers
participating in the tenders said.
India's state utilities are suffering an acute shortage of
fuel as domestic coal supply has fallen short of targets and as
logistical constraints have hindered the transport of imported
coal to where it is most needed.
Coal producers and traders hope this need will translate
into higher imports and spot buying of South African and
Indonesian coal in 2012.
"There are several quite large tenders in the market now,
seeking coal for the next fiscal year until March 2013, and
everybody is waiting to see the result," one of India's major
trade importers said.
"There's been very little spot buying, but there are some
tenders, such as Jindal's," a South African exporter said.
Some state utilities that have so far never used imported
fuel may do so in the next fiscal year, which means NTPC and
MMTC may issue more tenders, Indian traders and overseas coal
suppliers said.
Indian end-users in the cement and sponge iron sectors also
are relying increasingly on imports, but at present they can buy
at competitive prices because there are high stockpiles in
traders' hands at many ports..
Stockpiles are now estimated at 8-10 million tonnes, down
from 12 million last month, Indian traders said.
JSW is seeking one 75,000 tonne shipment of South African,
Australian, Russian, Colombian or Indonesian coal for delivery
in January, for use in its captive power plant.
The coal must be between 5,850-6,000 kc/kg net as received,
but Indonesian coal of 5,500-6,200 kc/kg gross air dried can be
offered with a complete specification.
NTPC's tender for 4 million tonnes of coal for import during
2012 has closed and will be awarded by Dec. 23, traders
participating in the tender said.
MMTC, meanwhile, is seeking 1.35 million tonnes, also for
2012, and Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB) is expected to issue a
similar-sized tender before the end of December.
