NEW DELHI, April 22 India will need to import
165 million tonnes of coal in 2013/14 to meet a supply
shortfall, the junior coal minister said, as local availability
of the fuel which runs more than half of the country's power
generation will continue to lag demand.
India, the world's fourth-biggest importer of coal, is
estimated to produce 604.55 million tonnes of the fuel in the
year to March 2014, Pratik Prakashbapu Patil told lawmakers on
Monday, in a written reply to the upper house of parliament.
Demand in the world's third-largest producer is estimated at
about 770 million tonnes, he said.
"Thus the gap estimated of 165.14 million tonnes of coal
will need to be met through imports," Patil said.
