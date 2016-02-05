India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
NEW DELHI India's coal imports fell for a seven straight month in January, a government official said, as the world's third-biggest buyer of the fuel expands domestic mines to improve output and boost power generation.
India shipped in 16.11 million tonnes of coal last month, a 28.6 percent decline from the same month a year ago.
"Increased production by Coal India (COAL.NS) results in decrease in import of coal," Coal Secretary Anil Swarup said on Twitter on Friday, referring to the state-owned company.
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.