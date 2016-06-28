A worker watches as a loader unloads coal at a yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's annual coal imports fell by about 5 percent in April-May to 35.85 million tonnes on increased local production, Coal Secretary Anil Swarup said in a Twitter post.

The country imported 37.72 million tonnes in April-May 2015, he said.

The government saved 42.85 billion rupees ($631.21 million) equivalent of foreign exchange due to the lower imports in the first two months of the fiscal year to March 2017, Swarup said.

($1 = 67.8860 rupees)

