India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
NEW DELHI India's annual coal imports fell by about 5 percent in April-May to 35.85 million tonnes on increased local production, Coal Secretary Anil Swarup said in a Twitter post.
The country imported 37.72 million tonnes in April-May 2015, he said.
The government saved 42.85 billion rupees ($631.21 million) equivalent of foreign exchange due to the lower imports in the first two months of the fiscal year to March 2017, Swarup said.
($1 = 67.8860 rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon)
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.